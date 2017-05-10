New London traffic stop reporting ahead of the curve despite outdated paper system
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The university-based institute tracking compliance among police departments with the state's Alvin W. Penn Racial Profiling Prohibition Act has commended the New London Police Department on being a “model department" when it comes to recording traffic stop data. Kenneth Barone, project manager for the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at Central Connecticut State University, said what is even more impressive is the fact the department is able to comply using an outdated system of paper traffic stop forms.
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Southwick & Meister (Mar '13)
|Apr 28
|Unhappy Worker
|3
|Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Jaalynn
|7
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Apr 18
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr 14
|Brittany2125
|11
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
