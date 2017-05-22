Memorial service held for wife of ESP...

Memorial service held for wife of ESPN broadcaster Berman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

The Hartford Courant reports friends, colleagues and relatives of Berman and his wife gathered Wednesday at Seymour St. John Chapel at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford. Sixty-seven-year-old Cheshire resident Katherine Ann Berman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash May 9 in Woodbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun... May 17 NatalieDavis01 1
Lawn care May 17 Alicia 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Southwick & Meister (Mar '13) Apr 28 Unhappy Worker 3
News Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08) Apr 24 Jaalynn 7
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Apr '17 Chastity Veasley 48
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC