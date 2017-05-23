Meek Mill Sued by Victims Shot Outsid...

Meek Mill Sued by Victims Shot Outside His Concert

Tuesday May 23

Meek Mill 's murderous lyrics attracted a bunch of thugs which led to a hail of bullets that killed 2 men ... at least according to one of the victim's families. The family of 31-year-old Travis Ward -- along with another man injured at the concert -- says the rapper's appearance at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT drew a violent crowd.

Wallingford, CT

