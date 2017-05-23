Meek Mill Sued by Victims Shot Outside His Concert
Meek Mill 's murderous lyrics attracted a bunch of thugs which led to a hail of bullets that killed 2 men ... at least according to one of the victim's families. The family of 31-year-old Travis Ward -- along with another man injured at the concert -- says the rapper's appearance at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT drew a violent crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|May 29
|Wildbird
|46
|Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun...
|May 17
|NatalieDavis01
|1
|Lawn care
|May 17
|Alicia
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Southwick & Meister (Mar '13)
|Apr '17
|Unhappy Worker
|3
|Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Jaalynn
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC