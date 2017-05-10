Fire at Wendya s in Wallingford injur...

Fire at Wendya s in Wallingford injures multiple employees

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WTNH

Shortly after 1 p.m., Wallingford firefighters received a call about a fire at the Wendy's on North Colony Road . Once firefighters were on the scene, they found heavy smoke in the kitchen and in the dining room area.

