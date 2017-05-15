Connecticut man accused in shooting a...

Connecticut man accused in shooting allegedly posted getaway car on Facebook

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: White Lake Beacon

NEW HAVEN >> The lead police investigator for Wayne Bradbury's alleged shooting of a young man during an attempted marijuana sale testified Thursday he saw the vehicle Bradbury allegedly drove that night listed for sale on Bradbury's Facebook page. Wallingford Police Detective Shawn Fairbrother said when he interviewed the victim at Yale New Haven Hospital, he obtained his cellphone to check calls made and received on May 5, 2016, the night of the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Southwick & Meister (Mar '13) Apr 28 Unhappy Worker 3
News Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08) Apr 24 Jaalynn 7
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Apr 18 Chastity Veasley 48
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr '17 Brittany2125 11
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr '17 War Monger 2
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC