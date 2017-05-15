Connecticut man accused in shooting allegedly posted getaway car on Facebook

NEW HAVEN >> The lead police investigator for Wayne Bradbury's alleged shooting of a young man during an attempted marijuana sale testified Thursday he saw the vehicle Bradbury allegedly drove that night listed for sale on Bradbury's Facebook page. Wallingford Police Detective Shawn Fairbrother said when he interviewed the victim at Yale New Haven Hospital, he obtained his cellphone to check calls made and received on May 5, 2016, the night of the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.