Community News For The Wethersfield Edition
The Wethersfield Historical Society will take part in the celebration of Wethersfield's rich history and culture as part of the Town of Wethersfield's Heritage Weekend, a collaborative event celebrating Memorial Day with the Town of Wethersfield, Wethersfield Historical Society, the Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum and Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre. On Saturday, May 27, the day will begin with the Town of Wethersfield's annual Memorial Day parade through Old Wethersfield.
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Southwick & Meister (Mar '13)
|Apr 28
|Unhappy Worker
|3
|Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Jaalynn
|7
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Apr 18
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|War Monger
|2
