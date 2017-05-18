Andy Reid, Herm Edwards attend Katherine Berman's funeral
Current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and former HC Herm Edwards were among the hundreds at Katherine Berman's funeral this week. Both a former and current Kansas City Chiefs head coach were among the hundreds in attendance at the funeral in Wallingford, Connecticut for Katherine Berman, wife of sportscasting legend Chris Berman, on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arrowhead Addict.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job Opening for a Part-Time Bookkeeper / Accoun...
|May 17
|NatalieDavis01
|1
|Lawn care
|May 17
|Alicia
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Southwick & Meister (Mar '13)
|Apr 28
|Unhappy Worker
|3
|Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Jaalynn
|7
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Apr '17
|Chastity Veasley
|48
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC