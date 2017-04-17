Top US boarding school details decades of sexual abuse1 hour ago
An elite US boarding school that educated the likes of John F Kennedy, Michael Douglas and Ivanka Trump has released a report detailing decades of alleged sexual abuse. Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut, where tuition today costs in excess of $43,500, released a report detailing alleged sexual misconduct by 12 former teachers against students from 1963 to 2010.
