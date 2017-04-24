Teachers in Choate sex scandal also worked at Danbury-area
One of 12 former teachers accused of sexually assaulting students at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford went on to work at local high schools after his firing from the private boarding school in 1999. Jaime Rivera-Murillo worked at Newtown High School from 2005 until 2016, when he left to become principal of Wamogo Regional High School in Litchfield, according to an email sent to parents and staff by Newtown Superintendent Joseph Erardi .
