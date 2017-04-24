Revenue Services Announces Largest Il...

Revenue Services Announces Largest Illegal Tobacco Bust

Read more: Ctnewsjunkie.com

The five-month investigation by the Department of Revenue Services led to the arrest of 10 people and the seizure of more than $50,000 cash and $234,000 in illegal tobacco, according to Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan. Pavan M. Vaswani of West Haven, Carlos Beras of Waterbury, Sayed Ahmed of West Haven, Sheik Hossain of West Haven; Joshua Ortiz of Shelton; Quendri Ortiz of Bridgeport, Mohamed Farook of Naugatuck, Arti Patel of Wallingford, Prashant Patel of Naugatuck, and Abdulkadar Shaikh of Stamford were arrested and charged with possession and sale of untaxed tobacco and conspiracy to possess or sell untaxed tobacco.

