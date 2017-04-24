Report: 1 person dead, 1 injured in C...

Report: 1 person dead, 1 injured in Connecticut plane crash

47 min ago

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Record-Journal in Meriden reports there were two people on the plane when it crashed, and the one who survived was undergoing surgery. The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Monday near the Meriden and Wallingford municipal line.

