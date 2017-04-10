Program focuses on end of life care, planning

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Care Decisions Connecticut , a collaboration among healthcare partners and state government to improve palliative and hospice care and quality of life for state residents with serious illnesses, will host a kickoff program from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Connecticut Hospital Association's offices, 110 Barnes Road, Wallingford. The initiative was developed in 2016 when the Connecticut Hospital Association Board of Trustees identified the importance of empowering residents to take control of their serious illness and end-of-life care planning.

