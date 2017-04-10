Program focuses on end of life care, ...

Program focuses on end of life care, planning

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Care Decisions Connecticut , a collaboration among healthcare partners and state government to improve palliative and hospice care and quality of life for state residents with serious illnesses, will host a kickoff program from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Connecticut Hospital Association's offices, 110 Barnes Road, Wallingford. The initiative was developed in 2016 when the Connecticut Hospital Association Board of Trustees identified the importance of empowering residents to take control of their serious illness and end-of-life care planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Fri Brittany2125 11
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr 8 War Monger 2
Walking on track at Choate Apr 5 icedglass 1
Looking for a Wilson santiago Mar '17 KING9771 1
News Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally... Mar '17 Michael Lenihan 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC