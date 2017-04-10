Program focuses on end of life care, planning
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Care Decisions Connecticut , a collaboration among healthcare partners and state government to improve palliative and hospice care and quality of life for state residents with serious illnesses, will host a kickoff program from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Connecticut Hospital Association's offices, 110 Barnes Road, Wallingford. The initiative was developed in 2016 when the Connecticut Hospital Association Board of Trustees identified the importance of empowering residents to take control of their serious illness and end-of-life care planning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Fri
|Brittany2125
|11
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Walking on track at Choate
|Apr 5
|icedglass
|1
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar '17
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar '17
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC