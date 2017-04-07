Police: Two staff members of group ho...

Police: Two staff members of group home arrested for assaulting 19-year-old

Friday Apr 7

Hamden Police have arrested two Direct Support Staff Members for assaulting a 19-year-old female in a group home. On January 12, 2017, the Director of Resident Services for ARC of Meriden and Wallingford met with Hamden Police regarding the incident that occurred at the local group home.

