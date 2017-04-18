Police Release Dispatch Recordings fr...

Police Release Dispatch Recordings from Oakdale Theater Shootings

Newly obtained dispatch recordings provide a glimpse into the challenges Wallingford Police faced when they responded to the fatal shootings following a rap concert in December. Wallingford Police have released the dispatch recordings from the fatal shootings following a rap concert at the Oakdale Theater in late December.

