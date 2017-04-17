Pedestrian struck by car in Wallingford
Police say officers responded to a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:30 a.m. on Quinnipiac Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
