One person injured in Wallingford plane crash
The plane crashed on Hanover Street, which has been blocked off. Meriden Police say Evansville Avenue is closed in Meriden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08)
|23 hr
|Jaalynn
|7
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Apr 18
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr 14
|Brittany2125
|11
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Walking on track at Choate
|Apr 5
|icedglass
|1
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar '17
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar '17
|Michael Lenihan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC