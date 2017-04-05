No injuries after truck fire undernea...

No injuries after truck fire underneath 91 overpass in Wallingford

Wednesday Apr 5

Just before 8:00 a.m., Wallingford police and firefighters responded to Woodhouse Avenue underneath Interstate 91 northbound on reports of a truck on fire. News 8 viewer EP911 sent in video via Report-It showing large flames coming from the truck before emergency responders arrived.

