No criminal charges over Choate boarding school allegations

Police in Connecticut say former faculty and staff members accused of sexual misconduct at the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school can't be charged criminally because of the statute of limitations. Choate provided a report from outside investigators this month naming a dozen educators accused of sexual misconduct while at the Wallingford school, whose famous alumni include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Ivanka Trump.

