Masonicare senior living project in Mystic is complete

Perry Phillips, left, executive director of Masonicare at Mystic, stops to say hello to resident Norm Levine, 99, second from left, sitting, during a memory therapy session in the Argonauta Memory Care assisted-living portion of the new facility Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Mystic. Mystic - The new, $45 million Masonicare at Mystic senior living project will celebrate its grand opening from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

