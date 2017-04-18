Masonicare senior living project in Mystic is complete
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Perry Phillips, left, executive director of Masonicare at Mystic, stops to say hello to resident Norm Levine, 99, second from left, sitting, during a memory therapy session in the Argonauta Memory Care assisted-living portion of the new facility Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Mystic. Mystic - The new, $45 million Masonicare at Mystic senior living project will celebrate its grand opening from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Apr 18
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr 14
|Brittany2125
|11
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Walking on track at Choate
|Apr 5
|icedglass
|1
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar '17
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar '17
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC