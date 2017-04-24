Man named in Choate sexual misconduct report worked part-time at local colleges

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: One of 12 former Choate Rosemary Hall faculty members named in an April report detailing past cases of sexual misconduct with students is a man who has been teaching part-time at multiple state colleges, including two local ones, for several years, officials confirmed this week. Authors cited former Latin and English teacher Charles Timlin in two separate alleged incidents of such misconduct in the report, which was the result of an independent investigation launched in October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.