Main Street Development Proposal Scaled Back, Still Includes Chik-Fil-A Restaurant
"Shops On Main," proposed by the Carpionato Group of Johnston, R.I., was first proposed a year ago, but during informal planning sessions, the town plan and zoning commission requested a smaller development. The development has been reduced from four buildings to three and from approximately 35,000 square feet to 27,568 square feet.
