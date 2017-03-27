Local LWV Offering Scholarship

Women who are returning to school after an interruption in their studies and who live in Cheshire, Prospect or Wallingford may apply for a scholarship through the Cheshire-Wallingford League of Women Voters. Any woman over the age of 21 who has enrolled in a program of study to prepare for or further her career may apply.

