Jaime Rivera became HS principal despite sex abuse claims
Former Choate teacher fired in 1999 for 'anally raping' a student in a resort swimming pool KEPT teaching at other schools and became a high school principal after nobody reported the allegations A prestigious boarding school says a Spanish teacher it fired in 1999 after two students accused him of sexual assault was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren't notified of the allegations. Jaime Rivera-Murillo is among 12 former faculty and staff members at Choate Rosemary Hall named in a report the Wallingford, Connecticut school released Thursday, accusing them of sexual misconduct with students over the past several decades.
