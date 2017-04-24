CT Man Killed, Son Injured in Small Plane Crash

April 25--A Cheshire man was killed and his son injured when their small airplane crashed on Hanover Street adjacent to Meriden-Markham Airport Monday night, authorities said. Joseph T. Tomanelli, 56, died in the crash and his son Daniel, 21, was injured and hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, Wallingford Police Deputy Chief Marc Mikulski said.

