Choate Sex-Abuse Case Reveals Gap In ...

Choate Sex-Abuse Case Reveals Gap In Child-Protection Laws

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

When the state's child-protection agency refused to accept belated reports in December from Choate Rosemary Hall of sexual abuse of former students, it pointed out a weakness in Connecticut's abuse-prevention laws: The Department of Children and Families said it does not have jurisdiction in cases of past abuse when the alleged victim is no longer a minor. The problem, says the state Office of the Child Advocate, is that an opportunity may be missed to detect abusers who are still working with children, and who are possibly still offending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) 1 hr Chastity Veasley 47
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr 14 Brittany2125 11
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr 8 War Monger 2
Walking on track at Choate Apr 5 icedglass 1
Looking for a Wilson santiago Mar '17 KING9771 1
News Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally... Mar '17 Michael Lenihan 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC