Choate Sex-Abuse Case Reveals Gap In Child-Protection Laws

When the state's child-protection agency refused to accept belated reports in December from Choate Rosemary Hall of sexual abuse of former students, it pointed out a weakness in Connecticut's abuse-prevention laws: The Department of Children and Families said it does not have jurisdiction in cases of past abuse when the alleged victim is no longer a minor. The problem, says the state Office of the Child Advocate, is that an opportunity may be missed to detect abusers who are still working with children, and who are possibly still offending.

