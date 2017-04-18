Choate School Scandal

Choate School Scandal

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Evening at Choate Rosemary Hall, an elite boarding school in Wallingford, Conn., April 13, 2017. Choate trustees acknowledged on Thursday that at least 12 former faculty members had committed acts of sexual abuse, and that for years the school participate in keeping reports of sexual misconduct from getting out.

