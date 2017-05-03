Choate scandal reverberates in area s...

Choate scandal reverberates in area schools

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

After Choate Rosemary Hall released a searing report detailing decades of unreported sexual abuse by teachers, alumni took to social media to share their outrage and disgust at the perpetrators and at the school's culture of silence. Earlier this month, the elite boarding school in Wallingford released a 50-page report by a former prosecutor that identified 12 former teachers accused of sexual misconduct between 1963 and 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southwick & Meister (Mar '13) Apr 28 Unhappy Worker 3
News Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08) Apr 24 Jaalynn 7
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) Apr 18 Chastity Veasley 48
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr 14 Brittany2125 11
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr 8 War Monger 2
Walking on track at Choate Apr 5 icedglass 1
Looking for a Wilson santiago Mar '17 KING9771 1
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC