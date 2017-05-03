Choate scandal reverberates in area schools

After Choate Rosemary Hall released a searing report detailing decades of unreported sexual abuse by teachers, alumni took to social media to share their outrage and disgust at the perpetrators and at the school's culture of silence. Earlier this month, the elite boarding school in Wallingford released a 50-page report by a former prosecutor that identified 12 former teachers accused of sexual misconduct between 1963 and 2010.

