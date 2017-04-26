Chief State's Attorney's Office Reviewing Choate Sex Abuse Case
The chief state's attorney's office said Wednesday it is reviewing whether anyone at Choate Rosemary Hall broke the law by failing to report suspected child abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions Woods In Burlington Has It All For Nat... (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Jaalynn
|7
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Apr 18
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr 14
|Brittany2125
|11
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Walking on track at Choate
|Apr 5
|icedglass
|1
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar '17
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar '17
|Michael Lenihan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC