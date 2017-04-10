An elite private boarding school has ...

An elite private boarding school has admitted to decades of sexual abuse by faculty members

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Choate Rosemary Hall, an elite boarding school in Wallingford, Connecticut, acknowledged decades of sexual abuse by former teachers against the students entrusted to their care in a report on Thursday. The report, written for the board of trustees by an investigator at the law firm Covington & Burling LLP, documented the actions of at least 12 former faculty members, beginning in the 1960s and into the 2010s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) 15 hr Sybil 10
News Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12) Apr 8 War Monger 2
Walking on track at Choate Apr 5 icedglass 1
Looking for a Wilson santiago Mar '17 KING9771 1
News Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally... Mar '17 Michael Lenihan 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC