An elite private boarding school has admitted to decades of sexual abuse by faculty members

Choate Rosemary Hall, an elite boarding school in Wallingford, Connecticut, acknowledged decades of sexual abuse by former teachers against the students entrusted to their care in a report on Thursday. The report, written for the board of trustees by an investigator at the law firm Covington & Burling LLP, documented the actions of at least 12 former faculty members, beginning in the 1960s and into the 2010s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.