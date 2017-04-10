An elite private boarding school has admitted to decades of sexual abuse by faculty members
Choate Rosemary Hall, an elite boarding school in Wallingford, Connecticut, acknowledged decades of sexual abuse by former teachers against the students entrusted to their care in a report on Thursday. The report, written for the board of trustees by an investigator at the law firm Covington & Burling LLP, documented the actions of at least 12 former faculty members, beginning in the 1960s and into the 2010s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|15 hr
|Sybil
|10
|Town Suing DOC Over Treatment Plant Use (Aug '12)
|Apr 8
|War Monger
|2
|Walking on track at Choate
|Apr 5
|icedglass
|1
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar '17
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar '17
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC