Weather conditions along I-91 in Wallingford
News 8's Brian Spyros is checking in on weather conditions in an area that's expected to get a lot of snow. He's in Wallingford just off I-91 to show us how the weather looks there right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar 11
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar 9
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb 26
|Ryan R
|45
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb '17
|chris
|1
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC