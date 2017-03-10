Wallingford woman faces charges for prescription drug theft
According to police, 45-year-old Deane Burkhart of Wallingford turned herself in on Wednesday after Hamden police served an arrest warrant. Authorities say the arrest warrant is from an investigation that was conducted after police responded to the Walgreens on 2505 Whitney Avenue in January on reports of fraud .
