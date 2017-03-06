Statewide Warning Goes Out to Schools...

Statewide Warning Goes Out to Schools About Phishing Scam

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

"Scary" is the word many are using after it was revealed that a couple emails helped give scammers access to thousands of W2 forms. Last week someone posing as the Groton School District's Superintendent asked for the information via email.

