PD: Fugitive apprehended in Wallingford

On Saturday night, Wallingford police pulled over a blue 2001 Honda Civic on North Colony Road near South Broad Street due to the wrong registration plate on the car. Police say the driver was 23-year-old Luis Serrano of Meriden.

