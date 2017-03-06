New Haven nursing center evacuates 18...

New Haven nursing center evacuates 185 elderly patients after sprinkler bursts

NEW HAVEN >> The Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was evacuated Monday night after a sprinkler burst over the main electrical panel. Building Official Jim Turcio said the electricity was still working around 10:30 p.m. through use of a generator, but the facility moving out its 185 elderly residents.

