New Haven nursing center evacuates 185 elderly patients after sprinkler bursts
NEW HAVEN >> The Advanced Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was evacuated Monday night after a sprinkler burst over the main electrical panel. Building Official Jim Turcio said the electricity was still working around 10:30 p.m. through use of a generator, but the facility moving out its 185 elderly residents.
