Meriden man struck by car last month succumbs to injuries
Authorities say a Meriden man who was struck by a car while attempting to cross a busy thoroughfare in Wallingford last month has died from his injuries. The state medical examiner says 74-year-old Frederick Krampitz died on March 18. Police say Krampitz was hit by a 57-year-old Wallingford woman while he was crossing state Route 150 south of the Main Street and Church Street intersection on Feb. 15. Krampitz's exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
