How to Install the Meprolight FT Bullseye on Springfield Armory XD

The Meprolight FT Bullseye quickly gained popularity among pistol shooters since it's release. Originally, the sight was only available for GLOCK and Springfield Armory XD and XDM, but now the bullseye-style micro red dot pistol optic that taps into your natural aiming instinct is also available for the Sig Sauer P226 and P320, Smith and Wesson M&P and M&P Shield, H&K VP9 and Remington R1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.