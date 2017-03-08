Hangry in the school caf: Sharing som...

Hangry in the school caf: Sharing some food is off the table

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 photo, uneaten food that students have donated sits on a table where it can be shared with classmates at James H. Moran Middle School in Wallingford, Conn. School officials there are criticizing a state policy change that restricts sharing of some uneaten food items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a Wilson santiago 4 hr KING9771 1
News Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally... Thu Michael Lenihan 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar 5 G Carter 87
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb 26 Ryan R 45
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Feb '17 chris 1
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) Jan '17 CTguy1955 91
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec '16 GRITS chick 9
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC