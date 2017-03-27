From Wallingford to Camden

Katharine Spadacenta, the city of Camden's new Main Street program manager, stands next to a kiosk at the corner of Broad and Rutledge streets that supplies information about the city's different districts. Spadacenta, who moved to Camden from Connecticut in August, will focus mostly on the downtown district, she said she hopes the Main Street program's impact will have ripple effects across the city.

