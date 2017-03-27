From Wallingford to Camden
Katharine Spadacenta, the city of Camden's new Main Street program manager, stands next to a kiosk at the corner of Broad and Rutledge streets that supplies information about the city's different districts. Spadacenta, who moved to Camden from Connecticut in August, will focus mostly on the downtown district, she said she hopes the Main Street program's impact will have ripple effects across the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a Wilson santiago
|Mar 11
|KING9771
|1
|Master Plan Could Cost Half What Was Originally...
|Mar 9
|Michael Lenihan
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|G Carter
|87
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb 26
|Ryan R
|45
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb '17
|chris
|1
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC