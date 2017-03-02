Drivers battle heavy winds

Drivers battle heavy winds

Thursday Mar 2

In like a lion, the second day of March is off to a rough start as the wind roars across the state. Drivers everywhere were dodging downed trees, fallen wires, and wind gusts reached upwards of 50 miles an hour.

