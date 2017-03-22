Bob Dylan Coming To Oakdale In June

Bob Dylan and His Band return to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 18 at 8 p.m. oakdale.com John Mellencamp plays Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. mohegansun.com Alessia Cara performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on July 21 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com Johnny A. returns to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 15 at 8 p.m., followed by Ian Hunter & The Rant Band on June 2 at 8 p.m.; the Cast of Beatlemania on July 1 at 8 p.m.; and Los Lonely Boys on July 19 at 8 p.m. Sacred Fire plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on May 5 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Lucy Kaplansky and Cheryl Wheeler on May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; D.A. Foster and the Shaboo Allstars on May 13 at 8 p.m.; shredder Yngwie Malmsteen on May 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Spyro Gyra on June 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Pat Metheny on June 9 at 8:30 p.m.; Springsteen tribute Bruce in the USA on June 18 at ... (more)

