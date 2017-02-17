Wallingford- 3 year old left in close...

Wallingford- 3 year old left in closed daycare

Bernadette Sorbo said her 3 year old daughter Aubrie was locked inside the YMCA daycare on the Choate Campus. When Aubrie's father went to pick her up at 6 o'clock Tuesday evening it was closed.

