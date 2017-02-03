Sen. Somers seeks detailed information, testimony on utility cooperative
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: General managers and directors of municipal utilities in the state have been invited by state Sen. Heather Somers, R-Groton, to testify at an upcoming public hearing on her bill calling for repealing the state statute that enabled the creation of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. Somers submitted the proposed legislation in the wake of controversial trips to the Kentucky Derby hosted by CMEEC from 2013 through 2016 for board members, some staff members, family, guests and municipal officials.
