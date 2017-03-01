Rest areas proposed to close in governor's budget
All seven rest areas along interstate highways in Connecticut, including the one off Exit 2 on I-84, would be closed under Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's $20 million budget for 2017-18. Closing the rest areas is expected to save $534,000 yearly by eliminating the positions of 12 rest area attendants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb 26
|Ryan R
|45
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC