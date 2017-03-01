Rest areas proposed to close in gover...

Rest areas proposed to close in governor's budget

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

All seven rest areas along interstate highways in Connecticut, including the one off Exit 2 on I-84, would be closed under Gov. Dannel P. Malloy 's $20 million budget for 2017-18. Closing the rest areas is expected to save $534,000 yearly by eliminating the positions of 12 rest area attendants.

Wallingford, CT

