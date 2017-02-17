Police investigate after 3-year-old i...

Police investigate after 3-year-old is left at Wallingford day care

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: WALLINGFORD - State authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was left on the toilet waiting for help in a day-care center that had closed for the day. The child's father was able to get her out of the YMCA Learning Community at 333 Christian St. Tuesday night after getting an entry code from his ex-wife, Wallingford police spokeswoman Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many travelers stranded at airport due to snows... Feb 9 Frosty 1
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Feb 6 chris 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) Jan '17 CTguy1955 91
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec '16 GRITS chick 9
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec '16 Brenda B 9
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,080 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC