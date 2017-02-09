Many travelers stranded at airport du...

Many travelers stranded at airport due to snowstorm

There are 1 comment on the WWLP story from Thursday Feb 9, titled Many travelers stranded at airport due to snowstorm. In it, WWLP reports that:

Many Boston residents didn't let the snow keep them indoors. 22News spoke with people who made the best out of this "Snow Day" on the Boston WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frosty

Pickering, Canada

#1 Thursday Feb 9
http://www.topix.com/city/torrington-ct/2017/...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Feb 6 chris 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) Jan '17 CTguy1955 91
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec '16 GRITS chick 9
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec '16 Brenda B 9
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05) Nov '16 Wideglide 199
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,478 • Total comments across all topics: 279,013,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC