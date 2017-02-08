DNCE performs at the Dome at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Joe Jonas and his DNCE bandmates are all about having fun and making the funk/pop dance music their group is known for. So why are they seen in the living room of an elegant but stuffy-looking mansion on the cover of their 2016 debut album? "The last two years DNCE has had amazing experiences, and so it's always very hilarious to see us in a setting that may be a little posh," Jonas, frontman for the band behind the massive global hit, "Cake by the Ocean" , said in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Branford's Center School Set for Demo
|Feb 6
|chris
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|HOMEY THEE CLOWN
|86
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
Find what you want!
Search Wallingford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC