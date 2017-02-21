Connecticut restricting 'share tables' concept to feed hungry students

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: WALLINGFORD >> Efforts to share perfectly good food with some of the local school district's less fortunate students are being hampered by new regulations from the Connecticut Department of Education. School officials and parents met Tuesday night with John Frassinelli, bureau chief from the state Department of Education's Bureau of Health/Nutrition, to discuss the agency's rules governing share tables.

