Wallingford woman sentenced for heroi...

Wallingford woman sentenced for heroin distribution following overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WTNH

Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Brittany Esposito, of Wallingford, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to six months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin which resulted in an overdose death. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 14, 2016, Old Saybrook Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a suspected overdose at an apartment on Main Street in Old Saybrook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wallingford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Branford's Center School Set for Demo Mon chris 1
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Feb 3 HOMEY THEE CLOWN 86
News The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07) Jan 13 CTguy1955 91
Review: Altaquip (Nov '09) Dec '16 GRITS chick 9
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Dec '16 Brenda B 9
News Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08) Nov '16 Neighbord hater 103
News DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05) Nov '16 Wideglide 199
See all Wallingford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wallingford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for New Haven County was issued at February 08 at 11:37AM EST

Wallingford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wallingford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Wallingford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,692 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC