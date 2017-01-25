Wallingford woman sentenced for heroin distribution following overdose death
Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Brittany Esposito, of Wallingford, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to six months of prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin which resulted in an overdose death. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 14, 2016, Old Saybrook Police and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a suspected overdose at an apartment on Main Street in Old Saybrook.
