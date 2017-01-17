Wallingford Woman Seeks Help Returning Furniture
Pilgrim Furniture's seven day return policy is put in print, as is the Department of Consumer Protection's statute, which restricts customers from returning bedding once it's delivered to a home. But Loretta Withington and her sister Doris told NBC Connecticut Responds they needed an exception, as life isn't that simple.
Wallingford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Amusing History Of Savin Rock, From 1870 To... (Jul '07)
|Jan 13
|CTguy1955
|91
|Review: Altaquip (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|GRITS chick
|9
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Brenda B
|9
|Wallingford man dies after being cut by sword (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Neighbord hater
|103
|DEA, state police crack down on 'outlaw motorcy... (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Wideglide
|199
|Who do you support for Governor in Connecticut ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|Daisy1
|822
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Oct '16
|Shawn burl
|45
