State Spars With Providers Of Home Care For Elderly
The state and six of the largest providers of non-medical home care for elderly Medicaid patients are sparring in court over a new fraud-busting system that electronically tracks the visits and the work that the caregivers do in the homes. It's possible that home care could be interrupted at least temporarily for up to 1,350 clients of the largest of the firms, Companions & Homemakers LLC, of Wallingford.
